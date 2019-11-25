There is a lot of attention being put on the "New T-Mobile," the carrier that will emerge from a merger between (old?) T-Mobile and Sprint. That plan isn't a done deal quite yet, no matter how hard T-Mobile or Sprint might want it to be. And while it certainly makes sense to consider what the wireless industry might look like with three, rather than four, major players, I want to focus on something else for now.

Prepaid plans.

That's due in part because it just became public knowledge that Ryan Reynolds, yes, the one that voiced Pikachu in Detective Pikachu and brought Deadpool to the big screen, now owns Mint Mobile. Well, an ownership stake, to be specific. But that's still crazy news. And no, we're not going to discuss Reynolds's history in film and TV (though I could go on for days about Two Guys and a Girl).

One of the quotes from Reynolds regarding his purchase of an ownership stake in Mint Mobile is the fact he likes that the prepaid operator is offering cheaper access, saying, in part, "...Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying 65 dollars a month." He adds that he wants to get behind a "more practical approach" to an "essential technology."

That's a great idea, even if someone could argue the reason these plans are getting more expensive is due, in part, because they are essential to so many people. Let's face it, there's a reason we're at $1,000 smartphones all these years later, and it's because companies know the devices are essential to a lot of people, and those people are willing to fork over a lot of money to get what they perceive as the best option to get the things done they need to on a daily basis.

Still, it's a nice line of thinking. And it got me wondering just how many of you might have made the switch from a postpaid carrier like Verizon or AT&T or T-Mobile and jumped ship to a prepaid operator instead. There are a lot to choose from! Mint Mobile, obviously, but you've also got Metro by T-Mobile, Visible from Verizon, Boost Mobile, Cricket Wireless, and so many others.

Prepaid operators used to have a bit of a bad wrap many years ago. I'm not sure that remains the case leading into 2020, but maybe it is. I think a lot of the negative reactions came from the fact that prepaid plans weren't offering what postpaid plans were, including network availability. The same can go for features. But that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

Many prepaid plans offer mobile hotspot -- even if it is limited. Others offer unlimited everything you want, from talk, to text, to minutes. But of course the deals on phones might not be as lucrative as what a postpaid plan offers, which could be a pretty big drawback.

So, I'm curious: have you switched from a postpaid network to a prepaid option? If so, why'd you make the switch and are you happy with the prepaid operator you chose? Let me know!