I have a tendency -- a bad habit, even -- of giving up on features or devices pretty quickly if things don't work out the way I think they should. Or especially if they don't work the way as marketed. A bad habit I find tough to break, because, in the case of a feature, it's probably not a situation where it will ruin the entire experience so I can just ignore it and move on.

A device? Well, there's always another option out there, right?

As you can probably tell from the article title, this is about a feature and a device. The Apple Watch is similar to the iPad for me in that I've owned multiple iterations of the device over the years, but more often than not I've returned the smartwatch because I just haven't felt a compelling need to keep it. Sure, it's great, packed with features, and it's not entirely awful to look at, but all of those features aren't really something that interest me on a daily basis. For a long while there I was just using the Mickey Mouse watch face without any complications and notifications turned off.

As cool as Mickey Mouse is, I wasn't really all that interested in spending hundreds of dollars to rock the animated character on my wrist every day. But eventually the draw of the watch itself, and realizing that I could use some of those complications every day, led me to buying and keeping the Series 4 of Apple's smartwatch. Just like the iPad, I eventually figured out why I might actually keep the device.

One of the draws of the Apple Watch is Apple Pay. Apple's mobile payment option is designed to make buying things easier, either in a physical store or online, and the Apple Watch can theoretically make that a lot easier, too. No need to pull your phone out of your pocket to pay for something -- just double-press the side button on the watch, hold it near the payment terminal, and you're good to go.

That's how it's supposed to work, at least. But I've run into issues in the past, like the Apple Watch not being registered by the payment terminal because it's not in the "right area" and I have to awkwardly search for that sweet spot to make it work. That's happened more than a few times with my phone, sure, but moving the phone from one area to another isn't as potentially silly looking as trying to do the same thing with your watch.

I couldn't help but laugh as I was writing this article and I saw someone forced to do the same thing at a restaurant. He asked the person behind the counter if Apple Pay worked and I thought he was going to use his phone since he already had it out. Instead, he double-tapped the button on his Apple Watch and went to task moving it all around the payment terminal. None of it looked comfortable. And all I could think as I watched it was, "I don't want to do that."

So back to an expensive Mickey Mouse watch! No, not really. I still like the complications and the watch itself, so I've resigned myself to use it as just that: a watch. Sure, it gets notifications that I still ignore more often than not, and it can still handle Apple Pay transactions, but I'm definitely going to stop using the latter.

So I want to hear from you. Do you use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch? And, if so, how frequently? Is it every time you use the mobile payment option? Or do you prefer to use your phone? Let me know!