Over the years, we've seen a lot of companies rise and fall in prominence. Back when Android was just getting off the ground, for instance, HTC helped the mobile operating system rocket into popularity with some really amazing phones. Palm made waves with webOS and its Pre smartphones. Apple, of course, and Samsung. And then there's Motorola.

Like other companies, Motorola didn't just have one instance in the limelight, but a couple.

The first is obviously the original RAZR flip phone -- which could give the company yet another boost all these years later. And then, later, Motorola gave Android yet another boost with the original DROID handset. That was arguably one of the best phones Motorola's ever made, and it definitely gave Android a giant shot of positive energy at the time.

Since then, things have changed quite a bit. Samsung has been a dominant force for the Android market for quite some time, and companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, and others have made considerable ground in their own right. Meanwhile, companies like LG, Motorola, and HTC have lost any market dominance they once had.

But that's not to say the companies have given up. And even if they aren't launching number one hits anymore, they've launched plenty of solid handsets in their own right over the years. And for one company -- Motorola -- the future is apparently bright.

Motorola hasn't launched a true flagship with top-tier specifications for quite awhile now, but Motorola plans on making a change next year. It will be using Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 (and 765) processors, which will automatically put it on a level playing field with the other smartphone manufacturers doing the same thing.

In truth, Motorola has been doing well for itself for the last five consecutive quarters so things aren't terrible for the company. Which may be why it's looking to shake things up a bit, try to go for that true flagship smartphone again, especially with a solid lineup of competitive mid-range handsets to build upon.

I am genuinely excited to see what Motorola brings to the table next year. Just including the latest high-end processor from Qualcomm isn't enough to really be competitive in the high-end market, so it will fun to see what else Motorola brings to the table. A great camera has to be an expectation, right?

What do you think Motorola needs to do in 2020 to really shake things up and take on the high-end contenders like Samsung and Apple? Let me know!