After a bit of a delay, Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, launched to the public in the United States near the end of September. And then, in October, we started hearing the first rumors regarding that handset's successor -- the Galaxy Fold 2. Which isn't too surprising in its own right, of course. Hearing about a phone's sequel almost immediately after the first phone's launch is pretty common these days.

Sometimes we hear about the next phone even before its predecessor launches!

But I think in this particular case it might actually be worthwhile. Because the draw of the first Galaxy Fold was mostly for early adopters, wanting to be the first to own a foldable phone. But the design, opening up like a book, might not have been a worthwhile one to everyone. So going a different route for the sequel makes sense.

And that's exactly what Samsung is apparently going to do with the Galaxy Fold 2. Moving away from the book style opening and opting for a clamshell design. You know, exactly what Motorola is doing with its redesigned, foldable RAZR. Personally, the clamshell design speaks to me and that's the kind of foldable phone I'd be interested in picking up.

Which makes the Galaxy Fold 2 something I'm already keeping tabs on, months in advance. Word on the street is that we're going to see Samsung announce the second-generation Galaxy Fold and its clamshell design in the early part of 2020, so that's not too far off. And, even better, the handset could be significantly cheaper than the first-generation model.

That price point could really help boost sales. There's no denying that the first Galaxy Fold is an expensive smartphone, but I don't think that development surprised anyone. After all, it's the first of its kind. I think it's a bit more shocking that, just one generation later and Samsung may cut the price in half. That's kind of incredible.

Of course, there is still plenty of time for things to change. Samsung might not use a glass display in the Galaxy Fold 2 after all, and the price of the handset could be closer to the first-generation model, which could automatically put it out of range for most customers. But, if the rumors pan out, the Galaxy Fold 2 is already pretty enticing.

But, what about you? If you picked up the original Galaxy Fold this year, do you plan on upgrading as soon as next year, whether it's the Galaxy Fold 2 or another device altogether? Or if you skipped this year's model, is the Galaxy Fold 2 a handset you're interested in in 2020? Let me know!