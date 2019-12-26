Last year I saw a lot of commercials from smartphone manufacturers and wireless carriers showing off folks getting a new device for the holidays. The ads were all over the place. And it's a stark difference this year. It's not like I didn't watch TV this last month or so, but I haven't seen the same kind of advertisements this year. I don't know if that means anything, but I couldn't help but take note of it.

A smartphone can be a pretty huge gift, though. Just look at how important they are to so many people. Their whole lives are stored inside, from calendars, social networks, productivity apps, and so much more. Just how many calculator apps can you have on your phone, right?

So getting one for a present would be a pretty big deal!

And there are plenty of options. We've got plenty of entry-level handsets that aim to not break the bank. Mid-rangers that may cost a bit more, but also offer (usually) significant upgrades in the specs and features department. And then, of course, we've got the high-end handsets that can run more than a thousand dollars and offer plenty of bang for your buck. Pricing matters, obviously, but it also comes down to who the device is for, too. A young kid, or even a teenager, might not need an iPhone 11 Pro Max, for instance. (Or maybe they do!)

I get myself a new phone every year. Granted, it's in September (or early October, depending), but I consider it an early holiday present anyway. And while I'm getting it for myself, there's definitely still that same level of excitement.

But obviously this should go beyond just phones. We should include tablets, gaming systems (both mobile and not), and any other piece of technology you might have been given or gifted this holiday season. I'm curious what was on your shopping list this year, or what you put on your list and actually received. So let me know!