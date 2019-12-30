There are probably a lot more phones out there in the wild, in users' hands, than there were a week before thanks to the holidays. Phones and tablets! And it's possible that some households are a lot of mix-and-match versus one operating system, which means that some folks aren't using iMessage to communicate or even newly enabled RCS text messaging on an Android handset.

Not that any of that matters. Not really. Just because someone in a family is using a different device than everyone else doesn't really impact anything. Unless a family really wants end-to-end encryption for their messaging. Or even just a single platform to communicate.

But there's an app for that, right?

Of course there is! And a lot of them, too. There's a handful that get the lion's share of attention, though. Facebook Messenger comes to mind. WhatsApp. Telegram. Signal. All of these messaging apps offer similar features across the board, which should be expected. And others offer features that some don't.

It all comes down to what you're looking for. And the good news is that an app makes communicating across mobile operating systems very easy. It offers security and GIF support and so much more. All without having to use an OS you might not like.

So I'm curious, whether you're jumping on board with a new messaging platform for the first time now, or you've been using one for a long while now, I want to know which messaging app -- or apps -- you're using these days. Let me know!