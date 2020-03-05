Despite the fact that Apple has positioned Face ID as its new go-to biometric security measure for devices, there are still grumblings out there that the company may go backwards a bit and reintroduce Touch ID into future models. I can understand the rationale here, because sometimes facial recognition -- no matter how quick it is -- can still be a bit cumbersome compared to just putting your finger on a phone to unlock it.

Apple, of course, has its reasons for introducing Face ID. The company went out of its way with the feature's introduction to talk up just how much more secure a device is with the feature switched on. Even compared to Touch ID and fingerprint readers in general.

And, unsurprisingly, the other companies out there in the wild followed suit with their own ideas.

However, I think it's safe to say that while devices from Google and Samsung and others technically have the ability to unlock with facial recognition, and some companies have tried harder than others to match Apple's technology (or marketing), none of them boast about the feature as much as Apple. Face ID is an important element to its newest, and most expensive, devices, so the company uses Face ID as a primary bullet point on the features list.

I love Face ID on the iPad Pro. I think it's great and easy and I haven't missed a fingerprint reader on the tablet at all. But I can't say the same thing for my phone. More often than not, Face ID is just fine and I don't mind it. Especially in the latest iPhone models because it's super quick in recognition.

But in every day life it can get kind of annoying. Wear a certain kind of sunglasses and keep certain security features switched on and Face ID is way more annoying than it should be. Quickly authenticating the use of Apple Pay for a purchase can be more trouble than its worth, depending on the situation. And just getting into your phone while it's next to you on a table, without having to crane your neck towards the phone, can be troublesome.

In these particular cases a fingerprint reader would come in handy. Which got me thinking: if Apple is bringing back Touch ID at some point in the near future as a secondary biometric security measure (because honestly this is how it should've been done in the first place), where should Apple put the fingerprint reader? Some might think the safe and easiest bet at this point would be under the display. And I'd probably lean in that direction, too, because using a fingerprint reader on the front of the phone is mostly what I'm accustomed to.

However, my time with some HTC-branded phones, and especially the Google Pixel lineup of handsets (not counting the latest models), started pushing me in the other direction, one where the fingerprint reader being on the back of the phone is actually the best place. This can differ depending on the individual and the size of the phone, and even the placement of the reader on the back of the device, so I can see why this might be a bit more difficult to choose.

And then there's the fingerprint reader installed in the power button of some phones, which usually have the button on the side of the device. This seems like a pretty solid location if you ask me, and considering how big the power button is on newer iPhones, it would certainly make sense.

But, I'm curious what you think. Where do you believe the best placement for a phone's fingerprint reader is? And if Apple does bring Touch ID back at some point, where should the company put the sensor in a future iPhone? Let me know!