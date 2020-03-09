Thanks to Samsung, we live in a world of big phones. That started off a little rough, with "phablet" being tossed around quite a bit, but eventually the change took hold in the mobile market and now the big phone is just the normal phone. In fact, now when we hear about a phone that has a screen that will measure around 4.9 inches, that seems almost too small.

And yet, it's probably one of the most anticipated handsets of 2020.

I'm talking about the oft-rumored "iPhone SE 2", of course. Or maybe it will be called the "iPhone 9". (I'm sort of hoping for the former here, but I would understand why Apple would go with the latter.) Either way, whatever it ends up being called, the rumor mill has the phone's screen measuring in somewhere between 4.7 and 4.9 inches, which would make it even smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro's 5.8-inch display.

Now, I don't know about you, but I recently had the pleasure of switching from a large phone to a smaller phone. I went from the iPhone 11 Pro Max's 6.5-inch display to the iPhone 11 Pro's 5.8-inch screen and it's a drastic change. I've been accustomed to using the bigger variants of smartphones for quite some time now, so going with a smaller option was striking. And yet, at the same time, I can't argue with the fact that, more often than not, the iPhone 11 Pro feels a lot better in the hand. Especially for one-handed use.

And yet, the more I use the smaller phone the more I'm starting to miss the bigger option. I thought going to the smaller screen would make sense because, if I put some honest reflection on it, the only real video content I watch on my phone is film trailers. So I don't really need a big phone, all things considered.

It's probably just muscle memory at this point, missing a thing that I'm used to, but I can't help but think I'm not going to be able to start actually preferring smaller phones. But it did get me wondering, especially with the rumored low-cost iPhone on the horizon with its display measuring under five inches.

Do you prefer phones with smaller displays? Or do you always go for the larger model when given the opportunity? Let me know where you stand!