Not too long ago I asked all of you if you plan on upgrading to Apple's newest iPad Pro models. The 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch models introduced a new dual camera system on the back, throw in a LiDAR Scanner to boost augmented reality features, and . . . that's about it, really. Apple gave the processor under the hood a different marketing name, but otherwise the 2020 iPad Pro is very familiar to the 2018 model it's replacing.

Maybe Apple didn't need to upgrade right now. After all, even including 5G connectivity with the 2020 iPad Pro lineup would make them a more worthwhile purchase. But here we are with new iPad Pro models and the best new feature isn't even exclusive to the new hardware.

Which is obviously good news. Let's be clear about that.

Still, the real star of the new iPad Pro is the software -- which is also available for older iPad Pro models and even non-Pro tablets from Apple. iOS/iPadOS 13.4 brings with it full mouse and trackpad support to select iPad models, and it's arguably the most important change for the tablets in quite some time.

I haven't had the opportunity to try it out yet. I'm actually waiting for the Magic Keyboard to launch in May before I really dive in. But what I've seen so far from folks who have been using the new feature it's a worthwhile addition. And it makes the iPad (and iPad Pro) even more of a helpful tool than it already was. Which is impressive all by itself.

When I asked before about upgrading to Apple's new iPads, I brought up that mouse and trackpad support because of the fact you don't need to buy the newest, most powerful Apple-branded tablets to take advantage of it. And now I'm curious to know if you've been using a wireless mouse or trackpad with your iPad and/or iPad Pro, and, if so, how has the experience been for you so far?

And a bonus question: do you think, in your own personal use cases, that the inclusion of mouse and trackpad support can make the iPad in your life a replacement for your computer on most days and most tasks? Let me know!