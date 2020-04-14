OnePlus has been teasing its newest smartphones for quite some time now, and today the company has finally unveiled its two newest flagship devices: the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

This is the OnePlus 8 Series, two new smartphones that bring with it plenty of worthwhile changes from last year's flagship models. Both handsets are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, giving both handsets plenty of speed and performance for daily use. However, it's the OnePlus 8 Pro that brings with it most of the improvements, including key changes to the display's refresh rate and overall improvements to the camera system on the back of the handset.

The OnePlus 8 Pro (pictured at the top of this article) features a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 3178x1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. That will make navigation a lot smoother in general, but will also make animations look even better, and scrolling should be an improved experience as well. Automatic brightness is getting improved in the OnePlus 8 Pro, too, thanks to new sensors in the front and back of the display.

OnePlus has upgraded the cameras on the back of the phone, now including a quadruple camera system. The main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.7 and optical image stabilization. It's accompanied by a 48MP ultra wide camera with f/2.2. There is a 3X telephoto lens with OIS and f/2.2, and a color filter camera, too. That last camera is designed to help with filters for photography and support lighting effects. OnePlus says it has improved low-light photography as well.

Meanwhile, under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Pro features up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of built-in storage, and it supports Wi-Fi 6. It's IP68-rated for water- and dust-resistance, and it supports "Warp Charge" wireless charging. Thanks to the 30W support, the OnePlus 8 Pro can get 50 percent battery life in just 30 minutes of charging. That battery measures in at 4510mAh, and can reach 60 percent battery life in 30 minutes while charging regularly. It has dual stereo speakers, too.

The OnePlus 8 (pictured just above) has a 6.55-inch display with 90HZ refresh rate and 2400x1800 resolution. It is HDR10/HDR10+ certified as well. OnePlus says the phone weighs in at just 180 grams, or 0.39 lbs. There is a 48MP camera on the back and a 16MP ultra wide camera. The OnePlus 8 also features up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of built-in storage, 30W wireless charging support, Wi-Fi 6, and stereo speakers. The battery measures in at 4300mAh.

Both handsets will be available in blue, a new green option, and black.

Sales begin on April 29 for both handsets. Pricing looks like this: The OnePlus 8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage retails for $699, while the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage retails for $799. The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant, and then goes to $999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model.

The handsets will be available from Verizon, T-Mobile, Amazon, and OnePlus directly.

T-Mobile's OnePlus 8 5G will go on sale starting April 29 in a carrier-exlcusive Interstellar Glow color option, as well as Onyx Black. And Verizon's OnePlus 8 5G UW gets a Polar Silver exclusive color, as well as Onyx Black.

Verizon will launch the OnePlus 8 5G UW on April 29th. Pricing will be $0 down and $33.33 per month for 24 months or $799.99 retail. Verizon's OnePlus 8 5G UW will be available in Onyx Black and an exclusive Polar Silver color.

Finally, OnePlus unveiled the Bullet Wireless Z headphones. They go on sale on April 29 from OnePlus's website directly and will retail for $49.95.

Do you plan on buying a new OnePlus handset soon?