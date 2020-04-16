Not every great phone has to cost a thousand dollars or more. And, over the years, we've seen that not every phone that has a significantly lower cost has to be bad. It's hard to argue that phones haven't become generally more expensive, especially the flagship models, but that's a testament to how important these devices have become.

So, just as it has always been, it comes down to the individual to find out what they really need from their daily carry smartphone, and just how much money they're willing to fork over to get it.

I'm sure you'd agree that the iPhone 11 Pro Max, or the OnePlus 8 Pro, or the Galaxy S20 Ultra aren't for everybody. Just like the OnePlus 8, or the iPhone 11, or the Galaxy S20 might not be "enough" for others. So while it might seem slightly ridiculous that smartphone manufacturers are launching three or four smartphones at a time, in one go, it's all meant to beckon as many different customers as possible.

But, hey, don't get me wrong, I think it's possible that Apple and Samsung and other companies could whittle down their options, spread out pricing, and reach the same goals. But this is the way they've decided to go about things, which means phone releases remain staggered throughout the year, too.

Take, for example, the brand new iPhone SE. Or maybe you want to call it the iPhone 8s -- that's fine. Either way, the newest iPhone is significantly less expensive when compared to the starting price of the iPhone 11 Pro, but it doesn't manage to trim down the features in such a way that it makes the iPhone SE a nonstarter right out of the gate.

In fact, the second generation iPhone SE is actually a pretty solid deal, especially if you don't care about Face ID, or bezels, or having multiple cameras on the back of your phone. Just looking for a solid handset that will get the job done for most things? Well then, here you go.

I already know that the new iPhone SE is going to be the next phone I pick up for my mom. She's been running her . . . iPhone 6 (that sounds right, but I honestly have no idea which model she's using anymore) for quite some time now and the upgrades that Apple did make with the new low-cost iPhone are worthwhile practically across the board.

So of course I'm curious to see what you think of the new iPhone SE. Is this a handset you'd consider for your next daily carry? Is it the perfect phone for someone in your life? Or do you think the new iPhone SE is a grand waste of time? Let me know!