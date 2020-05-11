You've probably seen by now that Motorola is officially back in the high-end flagship smartphone game again. The company recently announced a $1,000 device that's meant to go up against the toughest of competitors from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus. And one of the more interesting aspects of the new handset is the fact it hosts a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Can Motorola start the headphone jack's comeback?

Now, this may only be interesting to me because it's Motorola -- and Motorola's technically the company that kicked things off for smartphones not to feature the headphone jack. I know, I know, it's Apple that really gets the credit here, but Motorola actually did it first with the Moto Z and Moto Z Force. Sure, there were rumors for months that Apple was ditching the headphone jack in its upcoming soon-to-be-called iPhone X, but Motorola was first out the gate with a smartphone customers could buy without a headphone jack.

Here we are in 2020 and one could say that Motorola is trying to go the other way, introducing a higher-priced handset with top-of-the-line specs (in most cases) with the headphone jack included. Over the last few years we've watched as many companies drop the port altogether -- something that many people still consider a negative mark against the device. And those who do keep it relegate the headphone jack to cheaper handsets, having decided that the port is no longer a benefit to more expensive handsets.

We can't forget LG here, though. The Life's Good crew hasn't given up on the headphone jack at all, and even makes a case for using high-end headphones with your phone thanks to DAC support in most of their handsets, especially the high-end models. But, even with the inclusion of high-quality audio it doesn't feel like any of LG's phones have really kept the headphone jack in the spotlight for the masses. Even the brand new Velvet lineup still retains the headphone jack.

I don't know if the headphone jack can make a comeback in 2020, or any year for that matter. I do know that a lot of people out there in the wild still seem to want one, though, and it's something that phone reviewers continue to point out. But OnePlus just announced its newest smartphones without a headphone jack, and Samsung's Galaxy S20 series doesn't include the port, either. Later this year we'll likely see Apple unveil the iPhone 12 lineup and, considering how adamant thatcompany is about a truly wireless future it's likely we won't see the headphone jack there, either.

But maybe, just maybe, Motorola can win over some potential fans by including the jack in its newest and expensive flagship smartphone. A headphone jack isn't necessarily something I look for in a phone anymore, but I know quite a few people who prefer the 3.5mm headphone jack. Will you be buying a new LG- or Motorola-branded smartphone this year because these companies are offering the option? Let me know!