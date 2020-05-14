As smartphone manufacturers reduced the bezels on our devices, some decided to take more interesting routes than others. The default from companies like Apple and Samsung and others was to leave a mark in the display itself. That meant notches and punch holes of various sizes. Still, others decided to go a different route and have rotating cameras, cameras that pop-out of the phone, and it even helped spur the arrival of foldable phones.

But, for the most part, our phones are still flat slabs of glass with big displays and great cameras. So what's next?

The easy answer here is foldable phones, and, for the most part, it feels like we've already seen what the future holds for us. We'll see plenty of new foldable designs in the months and years to come, and, if the trend takes off, that may become the new default. A small phone to fit in the pocket and, unfolded, a small tablet when you need one. It's a great idea in theory, but so far in concept it's felt a little gimmicky.

That will probably change, but until then I hope we get to see even more interesting designs from companies who have been around long enough to remember when they used to do the same thing for the "standard mobile phone" all those years ago. I can still remember phones that swiveled to reveal number pads, for instance, or others that revealed a full, physical QWERTY keyboard.

Ah, those were the days.

LG is no stranger to phones that swivel. The company had phones with this particular design decision years ago, and based on a recent report it certainly sounds like we could see the company be returning to its roots at some point in the near future. The handset is codenamed the "Wing", and it features an all-screen rotating design. It's pretty wild to look at in the single picture we have of the rumored handset, and one can only imagine what a case might look like for it.

But it's also exciting, because it feels, yet again, like companies are starting to play around a bit more. We've perfected the flat slab, and even the flat slab with curved displays, so it's time to start investigating new ideas. Start exploring new designs. And this "Wings" phone is on the right path.

This could also be a one-off. LG just testing the waters. It also could be a device that never sees the light of day for the general consumer, or, even an exclusive for the company's home market of South Korea and never sees a launch in Europe or North America. The design is interesting enough to catch my attention at least, and I'm hoping we get to see LG unveil it in some official capacity sooner rather than later.

I also hope it doesn't cost $2,000.

But what do you think of the "Wings" smartphone and its design? Are you hoping to see more phones like this in the future? Or are you waiting for your foldable phone of your dreams? Let me know!