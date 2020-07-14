Apple, like many other companies out there, has a wide range of products and a lot of accessories for them. And for a variety of reasons those accessories are usually only designed for one, or maybe a couple of different devices at a time. There are some standouts to this rule, though, including cases for the new iPhone SE that Apple launched earlier this year and that technically fits plenty of other older iPhone models.

And then there’s the new Magic Keyboard which is designed for the 2020 refresh of the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, but technically supports the 2018 models, too.

I’m typing this on a Magic Keyboard with my 2018 iPad Pro inside of it. I love this accessory, even though when I look at the back I can’t help but twitch my eye a little bit. Yes, it fits, and yes there’s absolutely nothing detrimental about the design when it comes to how well the case itself works or how well the keyboard works. But you can tell, just by looking at it, that the case isn’t designed for the 2018 iPad Pro. The rear camera cutout is simply too big (because Apple added cameras and the LiDAR Scanner to the newer pro tablet models).

This is Apple we’re talking about, so me and anyone else using the Magic Keyboard with the older iPad Pro should be thankful it works at all and we’re not “stuck” with the Smart Keyboard (which I honestly had no major issues with). But still, the design differences are clearly evident. Not a deal breaker by any means, but it warrants an eye twitch here and there.

All that aside, let me say again that I think the Magic Keyboard is great. I love the keyboard itself, and the design of the case is cool, especially in how it holds up the tablet while you’re working. The cantilever design is one I hope we get to see more of in some way or another, and I imagine Apple will stick with it for quite a while.

I also want to see it made available for other iPad models, too.

Apple can probably try to argue that the Magic Keyboard is meant for "pro" devices, and maybe they have a leg to stand on here. But only because something like the Smart Keyboard, which doesn't feature the redesigned keyboard or the cantilever design, still exists. If Apple took that accessory off the market and only offered the Magic Keyboard, well, it would just be the default keyboard accessory for Apple's iPads. And that's exactly what the company should do.

Don't get me wrong, I like the Smart Keyboard just fine. I don't use it any longer, however, and that shows me that the Magic Keyboard has officially won me over. I'd buy one for my mom's iPad, too, if I could. I imagine the price would stay the same, though, which may be a dealbreaker for some potential customers.

But, what do you think? Should Apple expand availability of the Magic Keyboard and make it available for all of its iPad models -- maybe or maybe not even including the iPad mini? Let me know!