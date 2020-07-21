It's not out of bounds to say that with its latest smartphone unveiling, OnePlus has found a way back to its roots. The company started its existence by taking on the flagship smartphones with handsets that had great features, but managed to keep the price tag down. That plan would go on for years, albeit with some rocky points, and OnePlus managed to build itself quite a bit of a following for its efforts.

However, things have gone off the rails a bit as the company builds high-end smartphones with high-end price tags.

Here we are today with the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord, a handset that isn't quite as high-end as, say, the OnePlus 8 Pro, but that's the whole point. The Nord is designed to be something a bit "less than," but still not scale back in certain areas. That includes display size, with the Nord's screen coming in at 6.44 inches with a 90Hz refresh rate. And then, on the back of the handset, there's a 48MP camera that's paired with three other cameras: an 8MP wide angle, a 2MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth lens.

An in-display fingerprint reader, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of built-in storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor all under the hood to really round things out. Plus, it comes in a pretty eye-catching blue shade, which is always a bonus in my book.

The price point is the real go-to, even if availability will be pretty limited out of the gate. OnePlus did confirm the handset will cost €399 when it arrives for the base model, €499 for the top model. The "bad news" is that OnePlus isn't going to launch the handset in North America, so no Nord in the United States or Canada. That will obviously be a deal breaker for many potential buyers, but the Nord will probably still do very well for itself in Europe and India.

But, I want to hear from you. Whether you're an existing OnePlus device owner/fan, or the Nord might be your first handset from the company, is this your next handset? If so, what about it won you over? Or if the Nord didn't win you over, why are you going to skip it? Let me know!