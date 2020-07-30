First things first: The Nokia 8.3 5G has a strange name. One might think, based on that title, that it has a huge 8.3-inch display, but that's definitely not the case. It does have 5G connectivity, though, so at least that's spot on. Look beyond the name, though, and you see a pretty great mid-to-high-end device, which seems to offer quite a bit for a price that's not exactly flagship level.

And it's coming to the United States. But can a Nokia-branded smartphone grab your attention in 2020?

Nokia is a brand that should get plenty of goodwill, even in today's day and age, and even if the hardware is actually being manufactured by a different company (in this case, HMD Global). This is a company that used to make some of the best phones you could get, and that certainly extended to the halcyon years of the smartphone, before the iPhone revolutionized everything.

And yet, at least in the US, Nokia lost that ground in big ways because of Apple and HTC and Samsung and others. Android has found dominance alongside iOS, and Nokia wasn't able to jump on that bandwagon as early as it probably would have liked because it was entrenched with Microsoft. And now both Microsoft and Nokia are making Android phones. Funny how that works.

But, back to the Nokia 8.3 5G. This handset features a 6.81-inch screen (so, still huge) with minimized bezels, a hole-punch for the front-facing camera, and just a small bezel at the bottom of the screen to house the Nokia logo. It supports a microSD card for expandable storage, and there are four cameras with Zeiss optics on the back. And that color option really stands out, too. The fingerprint reader being embedded in the power button is a nice touch, too.

It's not a flagship handset, and it won't go against some of the high-end Android handsets out there. But as long as Nokia can price it competitively, the Nokia 8.3 5G seems like -- on paper at least -- that it can go toe-to-toe with plenty of other smartphones out there. And that's what I'm curious about: is the Nokia 8.3 5G something you'd be interested in when it does launch in the United States?

And if not the 8.3 5G, then what could Nokia/HMD Global do to get you interested in one of the company's smartphones compared to the competition? Or does it simply come down to you've got loyalty to whichever company's smartphones you're using right now, and don't feel the need to switch? Let me know!