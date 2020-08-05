Samsung Unpacked 2020 is a busy affair, with the company announcing the new Galaxy Note20 series, new tablets, and even new truly wireless headphones. But we can't forget about the company's second-generation variant of its first foldable smartphone. Samsung actually renamed the handset to better match its other foldables, so please welcome the Galaxy Z Fold2 to the lineup.

At the time of publication, Samsung has remained tight-lipped about specific technical specifications for the foldable smartphone. However, we do know some important details. For instance, Samsung is changing up the front of the handset, taking full advantage of the handset's size to offer up a full-sized 6.2-inch screen on the front of the handset when it's closed. It's a welcomed change from the small display on the first model.

Meanwhile, once the Galaxy Z Fold2 is unfolded, it offers a 7.6-inch display in total. Samsung is dropping the notched corner from the first model, too. This time, the company is using the hole-punch design to offer more screen real estate. And finally, Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black when the handset launches at some point in the future. Samsung isn't giving us a launch date or pricing just yet, but the original Galaxy Z Fold2 cost $1,980 so expect something similar.

Samsung will give us more information about the Galaxy Z Fold2 in September.