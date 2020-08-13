Not necessarily because of the current global pandemic, but certainly spurred on by it, Twitter is looking to expand the ways it monetizes the platform. What started as a pretty straightforward social network for sending quick messages through texts has blossomed into something a lot bigger, a lot more robust, and now the company believes it's the right time to start looking at a potential subscription option.

It isn't here quite yet, so I figured I might reach out and find out if this is something you'd even be remotely interested in.

The toughest part is the fact that Twitter has been free for so long. Sure, there are a variety of different third-party apps out there that access the service that cost money, whether it's a single up-front fee or something different, but those aren't Twitter itself. The social network has added so much to the mix at this point, without charging anything, that it might seem almost impossible to change things around now.

But that's what Twitter is trying to find out now, sending out surveys to folks out there in the wild, picking their brains to find out what they might be willing to fork over some money for. I've seen quite a few ideas tossed around lately, from things like a more full-featured curated list of contacts, mute filters, and other things of that nature. And all of that seems just fine, but if this is really helpful will ultimately come down to each individual person and may not be worth actually forking over money for.

And then there's the most obvious feature that, if anything, feels like a no-brainer to charge for: tweet editing. I don't think there's a single day that goes by that I don't see someone, or even a handful of people, mention they'd like to have tweets they can edit. Yes, you can delete a tweet that has a mistake in it and then post another one, but editing tweets feels like the most demanded feature by a large margin at this point.

So much so that if Twitter launched a subscription service with only the ability to edit tweets as part of the deal, I imagine that some users out there would be more than willing to pay for it.

But, I want to hear from you on the matter. If you are a regular user of Twitter, or especially a power user, what features would you be willing to pay for as part of a subscription service for the social network? And how much would you be willing to pay on a regular basis for it? Let me know!