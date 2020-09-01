Last month, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Note 20 series and also teased the impending arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. And now we finally know the gritty details regarding Samsung's upgraded foldable device, including just how much it costs and when you can buy one.

Today, Samsung announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost $1,999.99 when it goes on sale beginning Friday, September 18, 2020. Pre-orders in the United States begin today, though, so you can secure your handset now if you want. The foldable handset will be available in an unlocked model directly from the company's website. Samsung says it also has support from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Samsung stumbled out of the gate a bit with its first foldable device, thanks to a few design elements that couldn't stand the test of time -- or general usage. The whole point of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is to show potential buyers that it has overcome those elements, though, and that the company has ironed out the flaws. To get there, Samsung made sure the hinge is far more sturdier this time around, and the display shouldn't be so easy to break compared to the first iteration of the handset.

Technically, this is Samsung's fourth-generation hinge, and third-generation foldable, all things considered. So it certainly stands to reason Samsung has figured most of this out by now. Hopefully.

One of the primary new additions for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the "cover display", the screen on the outside of the device when it's closed. It's no longer a tiny space, making it much easier to use thanks to the 6.2-inch panel. It takes up almost the entire front of the handset, so it won't feel cramped anymore.

Meanwhile, inside, the inner display is taking advantage of Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), meaning it should be much more durable than the plastic screen Samsung used in the first model. It's worth noting here that Samsung is pre-installing a plastic screen protector, so be aware of that if you plan on picking one of these up.

If you do damage the interior screen, Samsung is offering a one-time screen replacement for just $149.

Other new features for the primary display include a faster, dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, and there is no huge notch on the top-right of the screen. When unfolded it spans 7.6 inches and has a resolution of 2208x1768. There is a single hole-punch for the front-facing camera. As for the hinge, it now has four cams to increase rigidity, which also unlocks new folding features like being able to open the device halfway and set it on a table to watch content. There are also sweepers within the hinge, similar to what you'd find on a vacuum, that aim to keep out dust and other debris from getting stuck inside.

The specs are about what you'd expect: you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of built-in storage, The battery measures in at 4500mAh, it supports wireless charging, fast charging, and reverse wireless charging as well. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 supports both mmWave and sub-6 5G connectivity, and upgraded speakers.

There are three 12 megapixel cameras on the back of the handset (wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses). There are a pair of 10MP selfie cameras -- one on the inside of the phone, and another on the front panel when the handset is closed.

You'll still be able to multitask with up to three apps at the same time. And if you launch an app on the outside display when the phone is closed, that app will open automatically on the inside, larger display when you unfold the handset.

When the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launches later this month, it will arrive in two colors: bronze and black. Samsung will let customers choose a different accent color for the hinge, too.

So, what do you think? Will you be picking up a Galaxy Z Fold 2?