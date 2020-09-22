Earlier this month, Apple hosted an event to unveil new iPad models and new Apple Watches. But it also showcased a brand new bundle for all of its services it offers these days. Well, three bundles, each with various price points and services included, but they're all under the "Apple One" banner.

And yes, they only make sense if you're a fan of Apple's services.

So, as I mentioned above, there are three bundle options, or tiers. The Individual option comes with 50GB iCloud storage, along with access to Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music. It costs $14.95 per month, which saves you $6 per month. Meanwhile, the Family option retails for $19.95 per month and saves you $8 per month (and you can share access with Family Share). The Family tier includes the same services as Individual, but bumps up iCloud storage to 200GB.

Finally, there is the most expensive bundle option, the Premier. This will cost you $29.95 per month, but it offers all of the services: Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, and the company's brand new Apple Fitness+. It also offers access to 2TB of iCloud storage, and includes Family Share as well. Apple says this will save you $25 per month.

There has been a lot of back and forth about whether or not these services are "worth it". I think that's pretty straightforward for anyone who is already paying for these services and actually uses them. If you think you're going to actually take advantage of all the services packaged with the Premier tier, for instance, why wouldn't you opt to save some money on a monthly basis?

On the other side of the Obvious Coin is the fact that if you don't like or want Apple services, well, the Apple One bundles are not for you. But, there's a caveat, too. It also comes down to which services you're paying for.

Depending on when you bought a new Apple product that can stream Apple TV+, for instance, you may still have access to that streaming service for several months at no cost to you. And if you are a Verizon Wireless customer using a specific unlimited plan, you probably get Apple Music at no additional cost. So if you're whittling down the cost already, then maybe one of these bundles aren't for you, either.

But if you've been using these services, paying for each individually, and are happy with the content, then I can't imagine picking up an Apple One bundle is an awful idea by any means. Plus, for Apple, it gets even more people checking out services like Apple TV+ (which, in my opinion, is absolutely worth the money).

So, I'm curious, are you planning on signing up for an Apple One bundle when they launch in the near future? Let me know!