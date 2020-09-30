Today, just before the end of September, Google hosted an event to unveil some new products. That includes a new smart speaker, a new Chromecast, and, perhaps most importantly, a brand new flagship Pixel smartphone.

Of course, the good news right out of the gate is that Google is making some decisions to make the newest flagship Pixel smartphone a bit more affordable. To get there, though, the company had to shave back some of the features and high-end specifications, aiming for a more "mid-range" handset. Still, the Pixel 5 is a powerful handset in its own right, still offering an impressive camera setup, and a stock Android experience right out of the box.

Here's what the Pixel 5 offers: it starts with a 6-inch display with a front-facing "transmissive hole" for the front-facing camera. The display features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ resolution (1080x2340), and it's OLED with 432 ppi. It features Smooth Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

The battery is a 4080mAh battery, with a minimum of 4000mAh, according to Google. It offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The Pixel 5 is outfitted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor under the hood to keep things chugging along. Of course, the Pixel 5 is running the latest version of Android 11 right out of the box, and Google promises three years minimum of security and software updates after launch.

There are two cameras on the back of the Pixel 5. It starts with a 12.2MP dual-pixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It has autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, as well as optical and electronic image stabilization. It has a 77-degree field of view. Meanwhile, the secondary camera is a 16MP ultrawide camera, with an f/2.2 aperture and 107-degree field of view. The rear camera can capture 1080p HD video at 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 120 FPS, and 240 FPS. It can capture 4K video at 30 FPS and 60 FPS.

Around front, the single front-facing camera is an 8MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. It's a fixed focus camera with an 83-degree field of view. It can capture 1080p video at 30 FPS.

The other bits and pieces include a USB-C port on the bottom of the handset for wired charging. The Pixel 5 also supports wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging. It's water resistant and has a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure. So no glass back.

The Pixel 5 is available to pre-order beginning today. It's available in Just Black and Sorta Sage color options. It retails for $699, or you can get it from Google directly for $29.12 per month for 24 months.

The Pixel 5 works with Verizon's ultrawideband 5G network, and it will also work on Google Fi's network. The unlocked handset is compatible with all major wireless carriers in the United States, too.