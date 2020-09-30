Earlier this year, when Google announced the Pixel 4a, it also teased the future arrival of the Pixel 4a 5G. Now the company has made one of the newest Pixel smartphones officially official.

Interestingly, Google made some noteworthy changes with the Pixel 4a 5G compared to the standard Pixel 4a. In fact, this newer handset has a bigger display and a larger battery. And that's not all. The Pixel 4a 5G also has a different camera setup than the Pixel 4a. All in all, the Pixel 4a 5G feels more like a slight variation of the Pixel 5 rather than the Pixel 4a.

But let's get to the specs. The Pixel 4a 5G starts with a 6.2-inch display (meaning it's bigger than the Pixel 5's 6-inch screen). It's an OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340) with 413 ppi. It supports HDR, it's an always-on display, and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Moving on, Google says the Pixel 4a 5G's battery has a typical size of 3885mAh, with the minimum being 3800mAh. The Pixel 4a 5G features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The processor is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G.

Next, the cameras, another change from the Pixel 4a. Unlike that cheaper handset, the Pixel 4a 5G features a pair of cameras on the back, just like the Pixel 5. It starts with a 12.2MP dual-pixel sensor, with an f/1.7 aperture and 77-degree field of view. It has optical and electronic image stabilization, and autofocus with dual pixel phase detection. It can capture 1080p HD video at 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 120 FPS, and 240 FPS; or 4K video at 30 FPS or 60 FPS.

Around front, there is an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 83-degree field of view. It's a fixed focus camera and it can record video at 1080p HD resolution at 30 FPS.

The Pixel 4a 5G does feature a USB-C port for wired charging. However, just like the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G does not support wireless charging or reverse wireless charging. The handset is also not water resistant. It does come in two colors, though: Just Black and Clearly White. It's running Android 11 out of the box, with a promise from Google to receive three years of software and security updates after launch.

At the time of publication, you can join Google's waitlist for the Pixel 4a 5G. Pricing is set at $499, or $20.79 per month for 24 months if you finance through Google.

Are you planning on picking up the Pixel 4a 5G over the Pixel 5?