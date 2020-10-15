Earlier this week, Apple had another event and this time they finally announced new iPhones. The iPhone 12 lineup is packed, too, offering four different smartphones covering various price points. They aren't cheap, of course, even the smallest variant, but if you want a small iPhone (with a 5.4-inch display) you can pick one of those up now as a flagship phone.

There are key differences between the models, some more drastic than others. The jump between the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for instance, isn't just a comparison between the smallest and biggest OLED displays. It isn't even just about two cameras versus three. The Pro Max variant is meant to be a photographer's dream, too, offering even more features for that type of customer who really wants to dig into the details.

But, what about that design?

It's familiar, right? Even before the iPhone 12 was announced, there were plenty of rumors going around that the company was going to adopt a design that's similar to what we've seen in the past. Yes, it's certainly reminiscent of the iPad Pro with its squared-off design, but it should immediately remind us of the iPhone 5, too.

Personally, I don't think that's a bad thing. It's been a long time since I've held an iPhone 5, but I remember liking that handset quite a bit. Will I get the same feelings when I hold the iPhone 12? Maybe! And for anyone out there who was definitely a fan of the iPhone 5, or iPhone 5s for that matter, if the newest iPhone can bring back good memories that's certainly not a bad thing.

I've seen some folks call out Apple for "rehashing" an old design, and I can understand that. The expectation for these major companies, with all of their resources, is to keep pushing the needle forward. Keep innovating and offering up fresh, new designs. But while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 5 (and iPad Pro) certainly share some similarities, I think there's enough of a differentiation there to make it not such a bad decision on Apple's part.

Besides, this is just temporary. Even if Apple sticks with this design for a while, even a few years, it will go away for something else eventually. Seeing the iPhone 12's design with no notch at all would be pretty great, too. I'm just a fan of those squared edges, apparently!

But, what about you? How do you feel about the iPhone 12's hardware design? Are you a fan? Do you plan on upgrading? Let me know!