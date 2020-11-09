Last Friday, Apple opened pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company's other two handsets, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, went up for pre-order late last month. This time around we've got the smallest and the largest of the 2020 iPhone variants, which is a fitting launch strategy.

So for anyone who wanted to get their hands on the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, orders started last week.

I did a quick perusal of some of the places you can order the newest iPhones, and it looks like demand is pretty good. Which is to be expected, of course. Some carriers show that the handsets will still arrive on launch day, Friday, November 13. While others reveal that orders will start shipping late this month, or even early December.

And from Apple itself? Same deal. In-store pick-up is available for November 13 for some of the variants, while shipping is already set for December in other cases. Demand is one thing, but the coronavirus is still having an impact on industries as well. So if you didn't get an order for one of these iPhones (including the two models that launched last month), it might take some time before you're able to pick one up.

I decided to wait for the iPhone 12 Pro Max this time around, because of the camera. Apple made some key changes for it largest iPhone, and considering the camera has become the most important element of any smartphone I own these days, I had to wait to get my new phone. But that isn't to say the camera systems in the other iPhone models are bad. Not at all. If you picked up the iPhone 12 Pro I have no doubt whatsoever that you're probably pretty happy with the photos and videos that phone captures out of the box.

But, I can't help but be curious about where your order went. Did you opt for the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro last month? If so, are you happy with the decision? Or did you decide to wait for the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max? And, if so, what about the mini-est and biggest iPhones grabbed your attention enough to earn your heard-earned money? Let me know!