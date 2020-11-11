There are certain aspects of Apple's newest iPhone lineup that some consider lacking. Pricing is certainly still a sticking point for some, and others might question the need for both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. But, for many others, it's the lack of a 120Hz refresh rate, or ProMotion display, in any of the newest iPhones that has some raising their eyebrows.

For me, I've got mine about half raised. Don't get me wrong, after spending any amount of time with a 120Hz display (like in many current high-end Android phones, or Apple's own latest iPad Pro tablets), going back to anything else is pretty tough. But, this is Apple we're talking about. A company that's notorious for not concerning itself with being first on some things.

Many things, even.

But not having a 120Hz refresh rate for the screens, even the Pro-branded models, shouldn't be a dealbreaker in my eyes. Why? Because the phones are great in just about every other way, as far as design is concerned. I'm not going to talk about iOS 14 or even the cameras in Apple's newest iPhone lineup, but rather just the design itself.

Because that's what I'm most curious about at the moment. Apple's decision to reach back into its past and invoke the design of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 for the iPhone 12 seemed risky. Mostly because the people who deal with smartphones on a daily basis, and those who care about them in between, have a long memory. Many of the iPhone 12 owners out there probably owned an iPhone 4 or iPhone 5 at some point, so that familiarity could be a double-edged sword.

It's a net positive for me, though. The iPhone 5 was definitely one of my favorite iPhones -- even one of my favorite phones in general. That flat design felt great in the hand, and I can say that's definitely still the case with the iPhone 12 lineup. At least for two of them, anyway. I haven't held an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 mini just yet, but the designs are the same so I imagine it will still meet the broad strokes.

I have the option to upgrade every year, so I usually take advantage of it. I didn't expect the transition from an iPhone 11 Pro to the iPhone 12 Pr would be that drastic, but it really is. I thought the iPhone 11 Pro felt good for daily usage, but so far it't not even close with the iPhone 12 Pro. The newer handset just feels great to use, and I'm genuinely happy Apple decided to reach into its past for some design cues this year.

I guess if I had to pick something? It would be for Apple to not change something. The company has made it a point to have one standout color for the high-end models of its lineup. Last year's color was Midnight Green, and this year it's Pacific Blue. I don't want Apple to ever get rid of the Pacific Blue color option, please. Just make it a default option from here on out, thanks.

And that's what I want to hear from you, for the folks out there who have spent some time with the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. Is there anything about the hardware you'd change if given the opportunity? Go back to rounded edges, maybe? Definitely include the 120Hz ProMotion display? Let me know!