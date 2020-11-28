We're many, many years into the iPhone lineup at this point, and I've been a fan of many model generations over the years. I think it's safe to say that, compared to other long-standing lineups out there, the iPhone has been the most consistent about offering up something I've enjoyed using every day. But it's that consistency that made me feel like I wasn't going to enjoy the iPhone 12 Pro as much as I actually do before I picked one up. But this phone has definitely rocketed up the list of my favorite devices.

Still, other companies have made some fan favorites over the years.

With November about to clock out and December ready to step up, and smartphones starting to fold and boast mechanical, moving parts, I was thinking: what's been your favorite device up to this point? And I don't mean just recently, either. For many of us, we've been keeping tabs on the smartphone market for a while now, and many of us have been using them for almost just as long.

And yes, I'm even talking about the "smartphone" before Apple decided to really coin the term. I'm talking about the Windows Mobile and Palm Pilots and BlackBerry handsets of the world, long before the iPhone changed the industry. (As an aside, it's funny how much the iPhone made the smartphone industry interesting in exciting ways, but ultimately led to one of the longest stretches of ultimately pretty boring designs over the years. Just a random thought.)

One of the first that I can remember that I loved using wasn't even a smartphone, but I'm going to include it here anyway. The Sony Ericsson W600. That little ball of orange swiveling goodness was awesome. And it just so happens to be the last regular phone I remember using before making the leap to BlackBerry, and then, ultimately, Windows Mobile.

The HTC Star Trek stood out to me, a flip phone with a "standard" design but with Windows Mobile smarts. The Samsung BlackJack, the company's attempt to go after the BlackBerry market. And then there's the original iPhone, which obviously holds a high spot just for the fact it's the iPhone. After that, the HTC Hero (the original, with the chin) became one of my favorites of all time.

The Hero is right up there with the Palm Pre and the Palm Pixi (I loved both of those phones equally). And then the HTC HD7 and all of its Windows Phone 7 glory. I didn't really like an iPhone until the iPhone 4, and then I really loved the iPhone 5. And now, all these years later, the iPhone 12 Pro has found its way onto my list of favorites as well.

So, I'm curious. What has been your favorite phones/smartphones so far up to this point? Let me know!