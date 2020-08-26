The G90 Pro from BLU may be the best budget-friendly gaming phone money can buy right now. It's BLU's first gaming phone, so you know they want to make a great first impression.

Starting at $249, it features a massive 6.5-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G90T processor with 4GB RAM and liquid cooling technology, a huge 5,100mAh battery, and microSD card slot for expandable storage. Other features to help round out the device include a total of four cameras, wireless charging support, and Android 10.

Do you think the G90 Pro is worth it?