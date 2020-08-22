The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, a.k.a. the Galaxy Beans, feature a strikingly unique design that actually serves a purpose. Not only do they fit comfortably to the curvature of your ears, but they look good in the process. They don't protrude too much and their glossy reflective coating (at least with the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colors) looks stylish and premium.

In short, the Galaxy Buds Live fit comfortably, sound surprisingly good, and have long-lasting battery life. The biggest cons with the Galaxy Buds Live are the mediocre-at-best active noise cancellation (ANC) and the fact that they can only be paired to one device at a time.

For $169, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live perform well and give the standard Apple AirPods a run for their money.