The Google Pixel 4a is still a couple months away from its expected launch event, but that doesn't mean we don't have a good idea as to what features it'll have.

According to the latest leaks and rumors, the Pixel 4a is shaping up to be one of the best budget smartphones of the year. It's expected to feature the same camera setup as the flagship Pixel 4 as well as all-day battery life and a 3.5mm headphone jack for those still clinging to wired headphones.

If the Pixel 4a launches at $399, would you buy one?