After months of delay, Google has made the Pixel 4a official. Starting at $349, the Pixel 4a carries over the main camera from its flagship Pixel 4 and packs a nearly edge-to-edge 5.81-inch OLED display with 128GB internal storage.

Where Google cut corners to bring the cost down is in the performance and build departments. Instead of a premium metal build with a high-end processor, the Pixel 4a features a plastic unibody design with a mid-tier Snapdragon 730 chipset and 6GB RAM. Do you think the Pixel 4a is worth it?