There's a slew of new Pixel devices this year, but what you need to know about the Pixel 5 is it's the most premium of them all.

Starting at $699, the Pixel 5 features a 6.0-inch, 90Hz, 1080x2340 resolution OLED display, dual camera setup with an ultrawide sensor, Snapdragon 765G chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, large 4,080mAh battery with wireless charging, and dual stereo speakers.

Do you think the Pixel 5 is worth it?