Google Stadia is one of the first cloud-based game streaming services to hit the market. Whereas the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 power games via their in-home gaming consoles, Google uses its remote data centers to power your Stadia games over the internet. What this lets you do is play Destiny 2 or NBA 2K20 on just about any device you own.

Stadia still has some kinks to work out and will need to roll out more features and be compatible with more devices before it can truly compete with Sony and Microsoft, but it gives us a taste of what the future of gaming will be like.

What do you think of Google Stadia?