Shortly after iOS 14 was announced, we made a video highlighting all the big new features coming to the mobile operating system, including widgets, App Library, and the new and improved Siri.

Today we're discussing some of the features Apple forgot to mention in their keynote. That includes the ability to set a default browser and email app, activate the Google Assistant by tapping the back of your phone, and third-party support for Apple's "Find My" tracking app, among others.

Which feature of iOS 14 is your favorite?