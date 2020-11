The iPhone 12 mini is Apple's smallest smartphone of the year. It also just so happens to be its cheapest flagship phone, too.

Starting at $699, the iPhone 12 mini sports a relatively small 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and most of the same specs and features available in the bigger iPhone 12, though it does have a smaller battery. If you value one-handed usability, the iPhone 12 mini might be the perfect phone for you.