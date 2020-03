Beau HD shares his thoughts of the LG V60 ThinQ. Starting at $799 depending on your carrier, the V60 undercuts the Galaxy S20 line but sits above the so-called "flagship killer" OnePlus 7T.

It features a massive 6.8-inch P-OLED display, Qualcomm 865 processor with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and Android 10.

What do you think of LG V60?