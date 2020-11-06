Smartphones are getting fun again, thanks largely to risk-taking companies like LG. They recently sent us the LG Wing to review, which is the so-called "world's first 5G swivel smartphone." It features a main 6.8-inch OLED display that can swivel around to reveal a secondary 3.9-inch OLED display for multitasking. It can also transform the phone into a gimbal for cinematography. The LG Wing isn't cheap, coming in at $999, but it does feature support for 5G, wireless charging, and many other features available in similarly-priced devices.