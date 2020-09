The Microsoft Surface Duo is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020. What's so special about it? Well, it brings a unique clamshell form factor with two displays that can combine into one massive 8.1-inch tablet. While it's not a flexible display, like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it offers similar functionality and pairs beautifully with a Surface laptop running Windows.

For $1,399, do you think the Surface Duo is worth it?