Motorola's iconic Moto 360 smartwatch has been reinvented by a company called eBuyNow. They purchased a five-year licensing deal to produce Moto 360 watches with Motorola's branding, and thankfully they've done a great job refining and improving upon the design Motorola first launched in 2014.

Starting at $299, the new Moto 360 is not cheap but it could be worth it if you're a fan of the hardware like we are.