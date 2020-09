Earlier today, Apple unveiled a slew of new products at their annual September event, this year called “Time Flies.” These events typically are when Apple announces their newest iPhones, but Apple broke with tradition and didn’t announce a single iPhone. Instead, we got an Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, a redesigned iPad Air with the new A14 Bionic chip and a new iPad (8th Generation).

