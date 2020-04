Beau HD shares his first impressions of the OnePlus 8 and how it compares against the more premium OnePlus 8 Pro. Starting at $699, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch QHD AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 chipset with 8GB RAM, triple camera array, 4300mAh battery, and OxygenOS running on top of Android 10.

Do you think the OnePlus 8 is worth it?