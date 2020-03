The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is one of the newest smartphones to launch in India. It originally launched in China last year with 5G support, but it’s important to note that the Indian model will only support 4G. Other specifications are going to be nearly identical to the China model, like four rear cameras and a large, notch-less AMOLED display.

At Rs. 29,990 ($415 USD), do you think the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is worth it?