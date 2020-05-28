The Nubia Red Magic 5G delivers an excellent gaming experience. It has the essential ports a gamer could want, customizable hardware triggers, and top-notch specifications. Unfortunately, these gaming features come at a cost. There's no wireless charging or water-resistance rating, the cameras are average, it doesn't support 5G in the U.S., and the software is rough around the edges.

Starting at $579, Nubia's Red Magic 5G could be worth it you really only care about gaming. Otherwise, there are other phones worth looking into.