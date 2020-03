Even though Google hasn't given Wear OS the support it deserves, companies like Mobvoi have continued to release new Wear OS watches. The TicWatch Pro 2020 is the latest smartwatch from Mobvoi, featuring some minor improvements to the specs and same industrial design as its predecessor.

If you're in the market for a relatively inexpensive Apple Watch competitor, you may want to look into Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 2020.