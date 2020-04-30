PhoneDog's innovative comparison tool can help you save on cell phones and plans. Find the best phone and plan for you today with PhoneDog!
We've compiled a top 10 list of our favorite iOS apps to hit the App Store in April 2020. The apps include Cyber Drive, Bomb Chicken, Repulsive, Memento, Authy, Serial Box, Fig for Discourse, Linky, Sweepy, and CDC. Which app is your favorite?
Don't forget to VOTE! Each week, PhoneDog Fans vote for their #1 smartphone in the Official Smartphone Rankings. Vote now and contribute to the industry's most relevant weekly ranking charts.
View the discussion thread.
Select the amount of total data you need for the entire plan.
For example, if you need 2 lines with 1 GB of data each, you would select 2 GB of data with the data slider below.
Beau Hamilton
4 days 10 hours ago
1 week 7 hours ago
2 weeks 8 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
More Featured Articles
More Videos