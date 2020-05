The VanMoof S3 is the newest pedal-assisted electric bike from VanMoof. Not only has it been overhauled with new brakes, a new saddle, automatic gear shifter, and an updated front-hub motor, it's also several hundred dollars cheaper than the previous S2 and X2 bikes thanks to efficiency improvements made to the supply chain.

Starting at $1998, the S3 isn't exactly friendly on the budget but it does offer an enticing feature set and futuristic aesthetic.