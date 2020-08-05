If you have been waiting for Samsung to make the Galaxy Note20 series officially official, the wait is finally over. The company unveiled these new smartphones, along with others, at its latest Unpacked event.

There are two handsets in the new series, as expected. We've got the Galaxy Note20 proper and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Both handsets share plenty of similarities, but Samsung is differentiating the latter model with a bigger screen and a few other tweaks. And finally, the Galaxy Note20 series will launch in select markets, including in the United States, on August 21, 2020.

The S Pen, the Galaxy Note's standout accessory, is more improved this year in both models. It features far superior precision while writing, a longer-lasting battery, and makes it easier than ever before to use the S Pen to return to the home screen or take a screenshot, just with on-device actions like flicking your wrist.

First, the Galaxy Note20 (pictured at the top of this article). This handsets feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080x2400) Super AMOLED display, which is HDR10+ certified for high dynamic range content, and supports 393 pixels per inch. There are two models, one with LTE and 5G. For the LTE model, it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Meanwhile, the 5G-enabled model boasts either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

As far as cameras go, the Galaxy Note20 has three shooters on the back. There is a 12-megapixel ultra wide with a 120-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. There is a 12MP wide-angle camera which features super speed dual pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization, with a 79-degree field of view, and an f/1.8 aperture. and finally, there is a 64MP telephoto camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 76-degree field of view. The Galaxy Note20 also supports Samsung's Space Zoom feature, which has a 3x hybrid optic zoom and 30x Super Resolution zoom with optical image stabilization and tracking autofocus.

Around front, there is the single 10-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture, dual pixel autofocus, and an 8

The battery measures in at 4300mAh, and the Galaxy Note20 supports fast wireless charging. There is a USB-C port on the bottom of the handset to handle wired charging, which also supports wired charging. Samsung says the Galaxy Note20 is running Android 10 out of the box, it supports MST and NFC for mobile payments, and features several different locking mechanisms to keep the handset safe. That includes password, PIN, and pattern input. But the Note20 also supports face recognition and fingerprint biometric security.

The stereo speakers on the Galaxy Note20 feature support for Dolby Atmos, and the speakers and the included headphones have been tuned by AKG. The Galaxy Note20 is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. When the handset launches, the device will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Gray.

Pricing starts at $999.

Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which is pictured just above. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs in a larger display, with Samsung saying it's a "near bezel-less" design. It features the same Infinity-O display as the Galaxy Note20, with the same punch-out space for the front-facing camera. Here's what you can expect from the larger variant:

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3088). It is HDR10+ certified for high dynamic range content, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, and supports 496 pixels per inch. The Note20 Ultra also offers variants supporting LTE and/or 5G, with the storage and RAM configurations changing for each. If you go with the LTE model, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra offers 8GB of RAM in both variants, but with either 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage. And if you go for the 5G model, it offers a standard 12GB of RAM and options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of built-in storage.

The cameras shake out like this: There is a front-facing camera hiding in the hole-punch in the top-center of the phone's display. It is a 10MP camera, with dual pixel autofocus, an 80-degree field of view, and an aperture of f/2.2.

And around back, there are three cameras. The first is a 12-megapixel ultra wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. Next up is a 108MP wide-angle camera with a 79-degree field of view, an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus and optical image stabilization. Finally, there is a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.0 aperture and a 20-degree field of view. The handset feature a laser autofocus system, and it also boasts Samsung's Space Zoom feature with 5x optical zoom and up to 50x Super Resolution zoom.

The battery measures in at 4500mAh, and the handset supports an improved, faster wireless charging experience. It also has a USB-C port on the bottom of the handset for wired charging, which also supports fast charging. The handset is running Android 10 out of the box, it offers support for Samsung's MST and the general NFC for mobile payments, and it features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for the biometric security feature. It also has face recognition and the ability to lock your phone with either a PIN, password, or pattern.

The stereo speakers are AKG-tuned and feature Dolby Atmos support and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is IP68-rated for water resistance. When the new handset launches, it will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and and Mystic White.

Pricing for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra starts at $1,299.