Beau HD shares his first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Not only is it his first foldable smartphone, but it's Samsung's first smartphone that folds over the x-axis, similar to the new Motorola Razr.
How do you like the Galaxy Z Flip?
Alex Wagner
2 days 18 hours ago
Beau Hamilton
3 days 10 hours ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
