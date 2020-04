We provide hands-on coverage of the OnePlus 8 Pro and share our thoughts on how it performed after the first day of usage.

Starting at $899, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the most expensive smartphone OnePlus has ever released. It features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 chipset with 8GB RAM, quad rear camera array, 4,500mAh battery, support for 5G, and Android 10 with OxygenOS running on top.

Do you think the OnePlus 8 Pro is worth it?