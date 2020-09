One of the most appealing phones on paper may not appeal to as many people in practice. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with 12GB RAM, 108-megapixel main camera, large 4,500mAh battery, and, of course, the iconic S-Pen stylus.

But, if you value the ability to use the phone with one hand or have had issues with the curved displays in Samsung's previous Galaxy phones, you may want to consider the other Note 20 variant.