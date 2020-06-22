Earlier today, Apple did what it does every year: announce a new version of iOS. With iOS 14, Apple is not necessarily bringing iOS into the modern day, mostly because iOS is perfectly capable of falling into that category already. No, iOS 14 is actually bringing features from the past, making them new and shiny, and hoping that iOS (and iPadOS) users will be able to take advantage of them.

Look, let’s get this out of the way first: Home pages on iOS has been a mess for a very long time.

While Apple has tried to introduce widgets in some capacity or another over the years, whether it was in a drop-down panel you accessed by swiping down from the top of the phone’s screen, or secluded on a dedicated page to the left of the first Home page, Apple is not a complete stranger to widgets. But with iOS 14, Apple is making them actually useful as they will be available on all your Home pages, so you can mix and match based on your needs.

It’s a nice change from the way that it has been. Some users aren’t fans of folders. I’m one of them, so I have about four or five Home pages at any given time. It’s not great, but muscle memory makes it not an issue for me because I can remember where the apps I’m looking for are. But I can definitely understand when someone sees my phone’s page after page, it can be pretty daunting.

But iOS 14 also adds an App Library, changes to the group messaging experience in Messages, “widget gallery” to make it easy to choose the widget(s) you want to use, a new, compact Siri experience, and we can’t forget about picture-in-picture (PiP) now available for iPhones, too.

There isn’t a lot in iOS 14, but there are certainly some noteworthy new additions. Which is why I wanted to see how you feel about Apple’s newest version of its mobile operating system. That’s for folks who use iOS and who don’t. What do you think of the changes? Is it worthwhile, and are you looking forward to downloading the new software later this year? Let me know!